BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 562,624 Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 1,471.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562,624 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.35% of Kadmon worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 50.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,415 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the first quarter valued at about $14,699,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 79.7% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,493,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kadmon by 83.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,074,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after buying an additional 1,853,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kadmon by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,244,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,191,000 after buying an additional 1,320,923 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KDMN stock opened at $8.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.63. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

KDMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

