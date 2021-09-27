BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 194.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after buying an additional 225,784 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $8,825,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at about $8,648,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,450,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 83.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 25,070 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $105.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.49. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

