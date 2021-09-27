BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 46,434 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Gentex in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Gentex in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.36.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $33.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.77. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

