BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%. Research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.