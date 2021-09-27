BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Invests $2.09 Million in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $50,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNI. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.47.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $115.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $98.69 and a 12-month high of $128.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

