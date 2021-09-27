BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 90.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $74.53 on Monday. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $757,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $730,687.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,593 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,255. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KFY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

