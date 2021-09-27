Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) CAO Sells $219,195.00 in Stock

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $219,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BCEI opened at $45.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.91. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 2.14.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

