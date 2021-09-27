Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,539.03

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2,539.03 and last traded at $2,528.69, with a volume of 3428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,491.35.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,477.35.

Get Booking alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,242.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2,289.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.90, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.