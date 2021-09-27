Boston Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,197 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.0% of Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $41,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $934,954,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 481,744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,490,554,000 after acquiring an additional 224,618 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,146.65.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock traded down $53.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,371.81. The company had a trading volume of 130,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,524. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,418.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3,355.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

