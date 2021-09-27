Boston Family Office LLC Has $23.10 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,557,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,007,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,555,908,000 after acquiring an additional 141,435 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,334,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,895,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

GOOG stock traded down $17.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,835.35. The company had a trading volume of 20,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,541. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,797.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2,511.66. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,413.34 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 478,378 shares of company stock worth $373,253,187. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

