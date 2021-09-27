Boston Family Office LLC Has $5.69 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,336. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $124.14 and a 52 week high of $163.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

