Boston Family Office LLC Purchases 654 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.2% of Boston Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.17. 116,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,089,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.61. The firm has a market cap of $429.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

