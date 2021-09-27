Boston Family Office LLC Sells 110,574 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,574 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $13,767,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH remained flat at $$61.40 on Monday. 8,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,474. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $62.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

