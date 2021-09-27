Boston Family Office LLC Sells 824 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 384,140 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,053,000 after buying an additional 36,783 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $80,000. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 34,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $6,397,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.88. 234,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,384,545. The company has a market capitalization of $113.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.14 and its 200 day moving average is $81.85. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.