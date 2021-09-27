Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires New Stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter worth $5,648,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 9.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri-Continental stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.07. 40,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,245. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $35.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2986 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Tri-Continental Profile

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

