Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Purchases New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.5% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.93. 95,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,745. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $247.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.97. The company has a market capitalization of $185.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.