Bracebridge Capital LLC Purchases 131,765 Shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

Bracebridge Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,765 shares during the quarter. Kernel Group accounts for approximately 0.5% of Bracebridge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bracebridge Capital LLC’s holdings in Kernel Group were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kernel Group during the first quarter valued at about $4,530,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Kernel Group in the first quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at about $24,950,000.

Shares of KRNLU stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.58.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

