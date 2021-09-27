Bracebridge Capital LLC Sells 113,168 Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Bracebridge Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,168 shares during the period. Bracebridge Capital LLC’s holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCRNU. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000.

DCRNU traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,272. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

