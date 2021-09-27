BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of BRF from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BRF from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.38.

BRFS stock opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.76. BRF has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $6.07.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Equities analysts forecast that BRF will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BRF by 3,099.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BRF by 54.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the first quarter worth $88,000. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

