Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires 10,105 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 69.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,695 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. CX Institutional bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,709. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NWBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of NWBI opened at $12.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $150.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 73.39%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

