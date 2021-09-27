Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,646 TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,646 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 6.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 6.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 9.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.67.

Shares of BLD opened at $219.24 on Monday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.50 and a 52-week high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.53.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.