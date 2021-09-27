Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,544 Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Herc in the first quarter valued at $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Herc in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the first quarter valued at $81,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Herc by 13.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at $113,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HRI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Herc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.17.

NYSE HRI opened at $159.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.16. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $160.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.