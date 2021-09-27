Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPD. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,287,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 994.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,273,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,077 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,415,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,941 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 35,789.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,973,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,437 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,589,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPD stock opened at $46.85 on Monday. PPD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

