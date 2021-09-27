Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 975.71 ($12.75).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,030 ($13.46) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 913.34 ($11.93) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 964.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 925.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59. Britvic has a 12-month low of GBX 717 ($9.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,018 ($13.30).

In other Britvic news, insider Simon Litherland sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.24), for a total value of £9,960.31 ($13,013.21). Insiders have purchased 42 shares of company stock worth $27,524 over the last three months.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

