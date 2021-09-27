Brokerages Anticipate Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to announce $35.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.90 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $35.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $140.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.47 million to $141.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $131.14 million, with estimates ranging from $122.28 million to $140.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.42). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 45.58% and a return on equity of 16.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. increased their price target on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

HMLP stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. 8,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,557. The company has a market cap of $173.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $18.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $135,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $218,000. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

