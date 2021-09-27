Brokerages Anticipate Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.12). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nuvation Bio.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of Nuvation Bio stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.30. 283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,759. Nuvation Bio has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $885,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuvation Bio by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nuvation Bio by 2,424.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 51,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 55.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

