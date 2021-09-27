Brokerages Anticipate Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Paya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.16. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03.

PAYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Paya stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 738,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,150. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.03. Paya has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $767,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paya by 43.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,691,000 after buying an additional 904,409 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paya by 32.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 745,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after buying an additional 184,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Paya in the first quarter worth $830,000.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

