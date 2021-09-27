Brokerages Anticipate Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $726.45 Million

Brokerages expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will announce sales of $726.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $718.60 million and the highest is $734.29 million. Spectrum Brands posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $4.19 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 11.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after buying an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 299,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 16,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPB stock opened at $94.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.88. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $97.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

