Brokerages Anticipate Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%.

Uniti Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,232. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.00 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 25.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 35.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 666,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

