Brokerages Expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to announce sales of $16.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings. Airgain reported sales of $13.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year sales of $68.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.10 million to $69.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $82.25 million, with estimates ranging from $75.10 million to $89.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airgain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Airgain by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Airgain by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 87,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,741 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP grew its position in Airgain by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 468,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,614,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Airgain by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.75. 410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,261. Airgain has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.49 million, a P/E ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

