Brokerages Expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.88 Million

Equities analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will announce $53.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.70 million and the lowest is $39.40 million. Eventbrite reported sales of $21.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 146.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year sales of $192.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.50 million to $216.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $294.90 million, with estimates ranging from $279.60 million to $314.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.94 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 119.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Eventbrite stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.05. 3,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,984. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 3.08. Eventbrite has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $26.51.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $92,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Eventbrite by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eventbrite by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

