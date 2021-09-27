Brokerages Expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $378.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to report $378.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $372.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $384.23 million. Green Brick Partners reported sales of $275.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.27%.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of GRBK stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 412,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,997. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $28.03.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Kathleen Olsen bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 180,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 29,138 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 15.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 11.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 44.7% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 384,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 118,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

