Brokerages Expect Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.33. Howard Bancorp reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million.

HBMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens lowered Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Howard Bancorp by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 35,323 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Howard Bancorp by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBMD traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,772. Howard Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $391.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

