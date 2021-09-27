Brokerages Expect N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Brokerages forecast that N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for N-able’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.08. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.
Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow N-able.
N-able (NYSE:NABL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter.
Shares of N-able stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,933. N-able has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88.
N-able Company Profile
N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.
