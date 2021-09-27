Brokerages Expect N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Brokerages forecast that N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for N-able’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.08. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow N-able.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NABL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on N-able in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on N-able in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on N-able in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on N-able in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on N-able in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, N-able has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of N-able stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,933. N-able has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88.

N-able Company Profile

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

