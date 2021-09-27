Brokerages Set American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Target Price at $182.00

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in American Water Works by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,226,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,231,000 after purchasing an additional 56,986 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 607,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,699,000 after purchasing an additional 40,435 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 60,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works stock traded down $6.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.71. 921,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,438. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.20 and a 200 day moving average of $162.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

