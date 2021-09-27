Brokerages Set Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target at $48.68

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.68.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BOWFF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.50 to C$51.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities upgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.50 to C$51.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS BOWFF traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $38.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

