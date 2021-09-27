Brokerages Set Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) PT at GBX 401.50

Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 401.50 ($5.25).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRW shares. Barclays started coverage on Brewin Dolphin in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price for the company. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of Brewin Dolphin stock opened at GBX 386 ($5.04) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 19.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 380.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 353.19. Brewin Dolphin has a 52 week low of GBX 227.50 ($2.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 412 ($5.38).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

