Brokerages Set CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Price Target at $47.69

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of CIT traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.51. 621,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,235. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. CIT Group has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $56.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.57.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CIT Group will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 344,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after purchasing an additional 270,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,400,000 after purchasing an additional 102,868 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 450,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after purchasing an additional 197,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $820,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

