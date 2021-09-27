Brokerages Set Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Price Target at $21.80

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVLO shares. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

