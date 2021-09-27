Brokerages Set Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Price Target at $21.80

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.80.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVLO shares. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Evelo Biosciences Company Profile
Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.
