Brokerages Set Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target at $269.79

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $269.79.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Signature Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 114.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $1,048,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Signature Bank by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of SBNY traded up $15.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $276.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,114. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $277.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.58.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

