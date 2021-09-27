Brokerages Set Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Target Price at $97.69

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 43.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock traded up $5.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.55. The stock had a trading volume of 943,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,263. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.23. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $60.84 and a 52 week high of $106.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

