Brokers Issue Forecasts for Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Darden Restaurants in a report issued on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ FY2022 earnings at $7.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $158.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $89.34 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 504,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,655,000 after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $217,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 147.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $1,336,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $785,009.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,013.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.