Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP):

9/24/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering.

9/22/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

9/22/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was given a new $44.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/17/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

8/9/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

8/5/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was given a new $44.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $38.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

