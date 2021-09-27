Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 24.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,881 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO opened at $58.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.70. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $59.46.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. On average, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.