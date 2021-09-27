Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) dropped 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $80.37 and last traded at $80.56. Approximately 3,467 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 596,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.58.

BRKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Get Bruker alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Bruker by 438.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Bruker by 1,063.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.