BTIG Research Lowers SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Price Target to $23.00

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) had its target price reduced by research analysts at BTIG Research from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SPNE stock opened at $16.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $594.74 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.19.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $194,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 15.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SeaSpine by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SeaSpine by 7.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SeaSpine by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SeaSpine during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.