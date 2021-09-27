CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$41.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. TD Securities raised their price target on CAE to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of TSE:CAE traded up C$0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting C$37.67. The company had a trading volume of 250,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,044. The stock has a market cap of C$11.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.17. CAE has a one year low of C$19.21 and a one year high of C$39.75.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

