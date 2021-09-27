Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 10,658 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 139.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 106.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 30.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $92.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.82 and a 200-day moving average of $84.87.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. The company had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

