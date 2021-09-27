Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,147 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

SCHH opened at $47.05 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.52.

