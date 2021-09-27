Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.41.

NYSE ZBH opened at $151.23 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.05 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

